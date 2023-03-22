Shoshone represented on National Championship team

KANSAS CITY, MO. – This past weekend a familiar face was on display at one of the biggest tournaments in the country, making Fort Washakie, Lander, the Eastern Shoshone and all of Wyoming proud with his play on the basketball court.

That person is Bryan (Beaver) St. Clair, now a National Champion in the NAIA, who has won two championships in basketball with his most recent one being back in 2019 when Lander beat Powell by two points, 50-48. Over the weekend, St. Clair had a similar ending against Indiana Tech that would end with him and his College of Idaho Yotes teammates.

St. Clair chose the Yotes’ basketball program two years ago after attending an Idaho program full of tournaments for out-of-state players that competed in tournaments to show off their skills. Not only that, St. Clair was offered multiple scholarships for both basketball and track and field, where he made the conference tournament last year in both the triple jump and long jump.

St. Clair wrapped himself in the National Championship banner after helping his team win 36 in a row (p/c Bryan St. Clair)

Saturday in Kansas City the Yotes found themselves against Indiana Tech in the NAIA National Championship and even though St. Clair’s teammates found themselves up big at halftime, 45-26, the game would come down to the wire by the final buzzer. With under 15 seconds to go the Yotes found themselves up by just one point, 72-71, and thanks to a made free throw by St. Clair’s teammate Drew Wyman they would end up winning by two for the trophy.

“When [Indiana Tech] got that rebound we all got a little nervous they were going to go for three but then we saw him drive into the paint and we knew he wanted to score,” St. Clair said about Indiana Tech’s Grant Smith. “When he put it up and it hit the rim short I don’t remember what happened, all I can remember is storming the court and all the confetti.”

The 73-71 victory gave the Yotes their 36th straight win and a huge trophy to put up in the halls of their school in Caldwell, Idaho.

This all came after St. Clair and the Yotes barrelled through the first few rounds with a 48-point victory over LSU Shreveport in the first round, a game that saw the Fort Washakie native drop five points and an assist that helped boost the team to a 53.5% field goal percentage. His three-pointer also helped the team reach a 36.7% three-point percentage.

St. Clair and his teammates let out a scream after winning the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship (p/c Bryan St. Clair)

In the second round of play the Yotes would also see St. Clair find the bottom of the net with another three-pointer in the 83-66 rout of the Tougaloo Bulldogs that only lost two games all year long. The College of Idaho, who only lost one game —the season opener — all year long, found themselves against a Cinderella story in the semifinal game.

St. Clair’s Yotes had a much tougher time against the Ottawa University of Arizona (OUAZ) Spirit Wolves despite heading into the halftime locker room up 36-21. The Spirit Wolves would rattle off 51 points in the second half, keeping the Yotes on their toes and keeping them below them in shooting percentage from beyond the arc and at the charity stripe.

Even though the Yotes weren’t having the best day at the free-throw line they had two clutch shots by Charles Elzie with five second left to put Idaho up three, 73-70, with a team that was shooting 28% from the outside getting the ball with less than five seconds. Luckily for St. Clair’s Yotes, the three-ball put up by OUAZ fell short but led to a rebound and putback at the buzzer, ending in a one-point victory for Idaho to get into the championship game they would go on to win.

St. Clair stood with a smile on the court after the big win (p/c Bryan St. Clair)

The Yotes and St. Clair entered the week of tournament play extremely confident in their play and even though most coaches and players will tell you that they only pay attention to the game in front of them, it was obvious that the Yotes were going to make it to the final game.

After this week’s spring break activities it will be back to the grind for St. Clair who not only has to compete in the jumping events for the Yotes’ track and field team, but he also wants to go hard into his basketball workouts in order to get even more playing time on the team next year.

You might see St. Clair around Fort Washakie or Lander for the next week due to his return during spring break, so if you do be sure to cheer him on and congratulate him for making Wyoming, Fremont County and the reservation proud!

For more information on this story, including more quotes, pictures and stats be sure to check out this week’s edition of Wind River News, The Ranger and Lander Journal newspapers! Start or continue your subscription today at 421 E. Main Street in Riverton!