Short-term road closure on Wind River Ranger District planned Thursday

DUBOIS – The Wind River Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest will close a portion of FSR 542 on Thursday, June 16th to replace a culvert.

The road will be closed approximately ¾ mile east of the junction with FSR 532, Sheridan Creek Road.

Members of the public will still be able to access popular dispersed camp sites at the beginning of FSR 542.

Maintenance should be completed quickly and allow for the reopening of FSR 542 on Friday, June 17th.

For more information, please contact the Wind River Ranger District Office at (307) 455-2466.