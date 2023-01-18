Shongutsie Sentenced for Assault on a Federal Officer

Chief United States District Court Scott W. Skavdahl of Casper sentenced Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton, Wyoming, for assault, resisting, or impeding a certain officer or employee, to eight months of home confinement with five years of supervised release and payment of a $100 special assessment.

On March 4, 2022, Shongutsie assaulted a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer while the federal officer was on duty. The crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson prosecuted the case.