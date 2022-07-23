May 24, 1938 – July 18, 2022

Shirley Mae Latinis passed away on July 18, 2022 at Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness

Center in Riverton, Wyoming. She lived in Lander, Wyoming for over 53 years. She was

born on May 24, 1938 to Dewaine and Margaret Saunders in Interior, South Dakota. She

was one of five children.

Shirley married the love of her life, Fred Latinis, on June 8, 1974 at the wedding chapel in

the Lander museum. Shirley had four children and gained two more when she married Fred.

When Shirley moved to Lander she was the bookkeeper for JC Penney. She then worked at

Lander Valley Insurance for several years prior to owning Hansel and Gretel Day Care

Center on Main Street. She cared for many children during the years she owned Hansel and

Gretel Day Care.

Shirley enjoyed golfing and bowling and was a member of the BPOE. Her hobbies included

knitting, crocheting, sewing and needlepoint.

Shirley is preceded in death by her son, Mark Timmons, her parents and her siblings.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Fred Latinis; children, Mike (Michele) Timmons, Pamela

(Jeff) Conine, Patricia (Ken) Stern and stepchildren, Tucker Latinis and Troy (Kathy) Latinis.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Cody Jacks, Michael Jacks, Taylor Stern, Andrew

Stern, Taylor Latinis, Brianne Latinis O’Connor, Jacob Latinis and numerous great

grandchildren.

A celebration of life for Shirley will be held on Sunday. August 7, 2022 at the Lander Elks

Lodge from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Food will be served. All are welcome to attend.