Oct 31, 1950 – May 30, 2023

A Memorial Service for Sherri Lynn Vogele will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 2, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home.

Sherri Lynn Vogele passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sherri Lynn (Bakka) Vogele, 72, was born on October 31, 1950 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the third daughter out of four to Ethel and Gus Bakka. Sherri had a very eventful life, graduating from Riverton High School in 1969.

Sherri was introduced to the love of her life Robert “Bob” Allen Sieck Vogele in Rock Springs, Wyoming by a mutual friend. Shortly after the two met, they married on April 29, 1971, in Riverton Wyoming, welcoming two beautiful children; Wayne August Allen Vogele was born in 1973 and Dale Ray Vogele born in 1975.

Sherri worked at the Wyoming State Training School from 1976 until 1986. Sherri and Bob divorced in 1986, but continued their life-long friendship. She then moved to , Pierre, South Dakota in 1986 where she remained until 1997, focusing on her career caring for people with disabilities. In 1997, she moved to Seely, Texas continuing her work serving people with disabilities. Sherri had also worked for Walmart in Texas before moving to Cheyenne, Wyoming in 2005. She continued to work for people with disabilities and enjoyed living closer to her son, Wayne and her three grandchildren Paige, Jayden, Emma as well as her step-granddaughter, Dallas. Sherri moved in with her family to Riverton, Wyoming in 2007, continuing her loving career at Walmart in Riverton, Wyoming up until she had her second knee surgery in spring of 2017. A year following her surgery, Sherri began working at Trinity Lutheran School and was a “GRANDMA” where she adored children. Sherri loved to browse through Walmart just to look, but always had to buy something. She could always be found in the fabric section looking for more crafty things to make or even in the book section looking for a good book to read. If Sherri wasn’t home or at work, you would always find her at Meadowlark Books or hanging out with children.

Sherri was a member of Bible Missionary Church and had a love for Jesus.

Survivors include her father, Gus Bakka; ex-husband and friend, Robert “Bob” Vogele; son, Wayne Vogele; her loving grandchildren Paige Vogele, Jayden Vogele, Emma Vogele; sister, Kathy Pease; her great grandson, Oakley Jose.

Sherri is preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Bakka; her son, Dale Vogele; her sisters, Cindy Frade and Sandra Appelhans.

