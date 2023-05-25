May 14, 1993 – May 22, 2023

Sherman Edward Sage, Jr. Old Man Owl Bee3ei Beh’ii hehi’, 30, of Ethete passed away May 22, 2023 peacefully in his home. A visitation will be held at 96 Plunkett Road, Lander WY beginning at 7:00 pm Thursday, May 25. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 am on Friday, May 26 at Blue Sky Hall with a burial to follow at Saint Michael’s Mission Cemetery.

He was born to Sherman Sage, Sr. and Valerie Chavez on May 14, 1993. He attended Wyoming Indian Elementary and Wyoming Indian Middle School. He later attended Wind River Job Corp where he completed his General Equivalency Diploma then obtained his certification in carpentry. Everybody knew him as Ed or Eddy. He was a humble, kind hearted man. He enjoyed being in his exclusive element with his videogames and his shows. Also he enjoyed being with his coworkers as they would encourage him to get him out of his comfort zone and try new things. He considered NATH as his second home and family. He believed in our Arapaho traditional ways.

Eddy is survived by his father Sherman Sage Sr.; siblings Shenoa, Chayce and Chayton Sage; Aunts Cacey Sage, Donna Trosper-Ferris (Dwight), Jolene Spoonhunter, Liz Salway, Arlene Oldman, Monica Aragon; Uncles Truman Trosper (Leta), Vernon Spoonhunter; Grandmothers Arline Trosper, Dorothy Aragon, Myra Watt ; Grandfathers Marty Chavez, Keith Chavez, Clarence Chavez, Bryan Trosper, Bill Sage; various aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandparents and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother Valerie Chavez; Grandmothers Kathy Chavez, Regina Sage, Iris Oldman, Vera Trosper; Grandfathers David Spoonhunter, Donnie Chavez, Allison Sage, Sr., William Watt Sr., Bruce Chavez, James and Duane Oldman, Michael Hatt; Great Grandparents Lillian and Joseph Chavez;

In our time of grief the family apologizes if we failed to mention any other family members. Hohou’.

Please sign the online guestbook at: hudsonsfh.com