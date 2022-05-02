Sheriff’s Weekend Call Blotter: Four Arrests; Motorist “distracted” by the Scenic Landscape; Car Thief drove into Dead-End Street:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 5/2/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 122 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 39 times and there seven fire department calls.

Twenty-seven persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including two Driving While Under the Influence charges, 12 other alcohol-related charge, and 55 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 189 inmates that it is responsible for, with 184 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Victoria R. Brown, 36, Lander, arrested for interference with a Police Officer and on a Contempt of Court warrant from Fremont County at 10:14 p.m. on the 29th at North Broadway and East Sunset.

Edelche Eagle, 29, Arapahoe, arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant from Fremont County, at 11:16 a.m. May 1in the 300 block of South 20th Streeet East in Riverton.

Aleesha L. Hamilton, 22, Ethete, arrested on a Revocation of Release warrant from Fremont County

Thomas L. Oldman, 34, Arapahoe, arrested on a Bond Violation at 11:16 a.m. May 1 in the 300 block of South 20th Street East in Riverton.

Patrol Calls”

There was a minor fender bender in the parking lot at Wells Fargo Bank in Riverton involving at Riverton Police Unit. A Sheriff’s Deputy investigated.

A report is pending on a traffic complaint of a vehicle traveling at an excessive rate of speed seven miles south of Riverton on Highway 789. The complaint was filed at 2:46 p.m. on the 29th.

A traffic offense was reported at 6:57 p.m. in the 100 block of Ocean Lake Road where a black Jeep Cherokee allegedly ran another motorist off of the rakd and crashed into a property. A state crash report was filed, indicating over $1,000 in damages.

A call alleging the theft of flooring from an address on Bee Road at 8:19 a.m. on the 30th was resolved when the second party agreed to return the flooring.

A motorist “distracted by the landscape” was reported driving all over Highway 28 at milepost 60. The driver was contacted by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

A report is pending on a smaller pickup that was racing up and down the Eight Mile Road Saturday at 4:13 p.m. The driver was contacted by a deputy.

A theft of a trailer is under investigation. The report came in just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, but all other information was redacted from the report.

A husband reported the theft of his wife’s vehicle which was driven down a dead-end street. The vehicle was recovered undamaged. The theft is being investigated.

Fire calls included two responses to a reported vehicle fire on Highway 789 on Friday at milepost 54, a vehicle fire on Timebea Drive near Fort Washakie, a Carbon Monoxide alarm on Johnson Street in Lander on May first, A personal injury vehicle crash on the 29th in Lander at 4th and Main, A grass fire on the Left Hand Ditch Spur Road onSaturday, and a structure fire in the 2400 block of Garnet Drive in Riverton on the first at 4 p.m. There were 20 controlled burns reported over the weekend,