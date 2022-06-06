Sheriff’s Weekend Blotter: Two Drunk Drivers Caught; Irrigation Head Gate Dismantled; ATV Crash; Multiple Vehicle Crash

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 6/6/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 106 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 68 times and there were seven fire department calls.

Fifteen persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including three Driving While Under the Influence charges; four other alcohol-related charges, one felony charge and 25 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 177 inmates that it is responsible for, with 172 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Rachel L. Antelope, 39, Arapahoe, arrested on a Bond Revocation warrant at 2:32 p.m. on Firethorn Lane at Gardens North outside of Riverton.

Shidawn M. Gagon, 27, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence, Driving Road Ways Laned for Traffic, No Seat Belt and Registration Violation at 6:16 p.m. on the 5th at milepost 124 on Highway 789 near Shoshoni.

Ashley M. Hatch, 35, Riverton arrested on a Bond Revocation at 8:06 p.m. in the 1100 block of Major Avenue on the 4th.

Alex B. Holcomb, 32, Green River, WY, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 8:53 a.m. in the 100 block of Red Wolf Place south of Riverton.

Patrol Calls:

A two vehicle personal injury vehicle crash was reported on 6/3/22 at the National Museum of Military Vehicles near Dubois. The crash was investigated by State Troopers.

A theft of Identification, Debit Cards, and a Cell Phone was reported from an address on Wapiti Way near Arapahoe. The incident was reported at 6:44 p.m. on 6/3

A vehicle versus deer crash was reported at milepost 108 on Highway 789 at 10:42 p.m. on 6/3. A sheriff’s deputy was called to the scene to dispatch the deer.

A broken fence allowed a number of horses to escape their pasture near Elkhorn Drive and Reece Road near Riverton.

A resident on Cazier Lane near Lander reported at 7:22 a.m. on 6/4 that someone had taken apart an irrigation head gate.

A caller from an address on Highway789 near Lander reported at 7:58 a.m. that a neighbor’s dog had just killed their cat.

A hit and run crash was reported in the 100 block of Ramshorn in Dubois at 12:04 p.m.

A vehicle vs. deer crash was reported at 5:19 p.m. at Milepost 57 outside of Duboi on 6/4.

A juvenile male rolled a side-by-side ATV on private property along Coen Road at 6:34 p.m. on the 4th. The youth, suffering from minor injuries, was transported the hospital by his parents.

Riverton Police reported an incident involving animal bites reported at 11:16 p.m. from an address on South Smith Road. The victim was treated at SageWest Riverton Hospital

A multiple vehicle crash was reported on Highway 287 at Milepost 14 at Fort Washakie at 12:31 pm. on the 5th. A dispatch log indicated a black pickup struck a vehicle that was then struck by a cattle hauler. The hauler was on its side. Investigative agencies include the BIA and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Fire calls included Personal Injury (PI) vehicle crashes in the 6400 block of Highway26/287 near Dubois; a PI Crash at milepost 14 at Fort Washakie that included an air ambulance response; a PI crash in the 200 block of the Old Wind River Highway, and a PI crash in the 1000 block of Rendezvous and Highway 789