Sheriff’s Reports: Several Reports of Dogs Killing Chickens; Nude Photos Threatened

Fremont County Sheriff’s Reports through 12/1/22 at 0700 hours

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

November 30

8:09 a.m. Marlatt Spur Road, Riverton – Vicious Animal – Dog killing chickens

1:55 p.m. Tunnel Hill Road, Pavillion. A FedEx driver reporting striking cattle on the road overnight.

2:47 p.m. East Monroe Avenue – The reporting party said she had shared nude photos with a male subject she knew that lives out of state. She said he now wants more photos and is threatening to put the ones he has on his Facebook page. The incident is under investigation.

November 29

9:07 a.m. Rabbit Lane, Riverton – A woman called to report a neighbor’s dog came onto her property and killed all but one of her chickens.

9:25 a.m. Riverton Bottom Road, Kinnear – A female allegedly damaged a home that she was being evicted from. A report was taken.

4:22 p.m. 1575 East Monroe – A 15-year-old female had not been home for a week and was reported as a runaway.

5:20 p.m. 12000 Highway 26, Riverton – The Wyoming Highway Patrol was called to investigate a single vehicle rollover crash at this location.

10:00 p.m. 12300 Highway 789, Shoshoni – A one vehicle rollover was reported with airbag deployment. The driver was out and said he was okay. A State Trooper investigated.

November 28

Arrests:

Joseph C. Antelope, 26, Casper, interference with Peace Officer, Criminal Entry, Criminal Trespass

Gregory S. Oldman, 36, Riverton, Interference with Peace Officer, two (2) Failure to Appear warrants

Trey D. Stinnette, 38, Riverton, Failure to Appear warrant

11:12 a.m. North Mountain View Drive, Riverton – Theft – Two pair of binoculars and a pistol was reported stolen

As of December 1, 2022, The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 164 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 160 are being held in the Lander jail, and four inmates are being housed outside of the facility.