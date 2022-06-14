Sheriff’s Report: Two Arrests, Three Citations issued; Elevator Rescue at Courthouse; Pet Raccoon bit owner

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 6/14/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 47 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 18 times and there were two fire department calls.

Three persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including two Driving While Under the Influence charges; one other alcohol-related charge, and five misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 180 inmates that it is responsible for, with 175 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Jose B. Ocon, 31, Ethete, arrested for Breach of Peace, at 6:30 p.m. on the 11th at Windy Cove on Morton Lake

Colton J. Robertson, 26, Hudson, arrested for Breach of Peace at 12:14 p.m. on the 14th on South Oklahoma Street in Hudson.

A minor female was issued a citation for Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol at 3:35 p.m. on the North Side of Morton Lake on the 10th.

A juvenile male was issued a citation for Battery after an incident in the Riverton area reported at 3:56 p.m. on the 10th.

A juvenile was issued a citation for No Drivers License after a traffic stop in the 9400 block of Highway 789 at Hudson at 12:51 a.m. on the 12th.

Patrol Calls:

A report was received was a break-in at a storage unit in the 2300 block of East Monroe in Riverton at 11:49 .m. on the 13th.

A forced entry burglary was reported to the FCSO that is under investigation. All other details were redacted from the report.

Fire calls were for a fire in the 2400 block of East Monroe in Riverton at 4:42 p.m. on the 13th and for electrical wires down in the 100 block of East Madison in Riverton at 5:38 p.m. on the 13th.

An elevator rescue was called for at the Fremont County Courthouse on the 10th at 11:36 a.m. with a passenger stuck in the elevator.

A woman living on Clear View Drive in Riverton was bitten by her pet raccoon in an incident reported at 2:29 p.m. on the 10th. The woman was treated at SageWest Health Care in Riverton.

A resident adjacent to Highway 789 reported an ongoing problem with a neighbor’s dog who had attacked their dog and killed a cat. The complaint was filed at 8:11 p.m. on the 10th.

A caller reported a vehicle was damaged by his neighbors cattle on Moonshine Road near Riverton. The report was made at 7:59 a.m. on the 12th.

A closed road sign at Highway 28 and the Red Canyon Road was reportedly taken down by a motorist and not put back up. The complaint came in at 1:37 p.m.

The BIA Wind River Police Department was advised of a vehicle that ran off of the Gas Hills Road at Milepost one and was down in a ravine. The call was reported at 2:50 p.m.

A domestic abuse complaint from South Kansas Avenue in Hudson reported at 6:53 p.m. on the 12th is under investigation.

A black utility trailer was reported stolen from the 200 block of Aster in Lander at 7:07 p.m. on the 12th.

There were three fire calls on the 10th, including an elevator rescue in Lander, an electrical hazard on Buena Vista Drive in Lander and a structure fire in the 300 block of Main Street in Lander. Grass fires were reported on the 10th in Paradise Valley outside of Riverton at Highway 26 and at C Hair Lane near Arapahoe on the 12th.