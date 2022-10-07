Sheriff’s report: Search in Owl Creek Range; Fence Dispute

Fremont County Sheriff’s report received 10-7-22 at 0700 hours

All persons arrested or cited are presumed to be innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Justin Sanchez, 31, arrested on a Failure To Appear warrant

Patrol Calls

The Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office notified the FCSO who then notified the Tribal Fish and Game of a search request in the Owl Creek Range on the Reservation. No other details were released. The call came in at 11:17 a.m.

The Sheriff’s office was called at 2:33 p.m. on a neighbor dispute over the location of a fence off of Burma Road. The issue was identified as Civil and not Criminal.

A report is pending on a reported trespassing incident reported at 4:14 p.m. on Weather Vane Lane near Riverton.

There was one call to the Fremont County Coroner’s office to an address on Rose Lane.

There were 16 requests for an ambulance and there were no fire calls in the past 24 hours.