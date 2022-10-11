Sheriff’s Report: Neighbor Disputes Reported

Fremont County Sheriff’s Report from 10/10/22 to 0700 hours on 10/11/22

There were no arrests by deputies in the past 24 hours.

Patrol Calls:

Deputies were called to a land dispute between neighbors on Cazier Lane near Lander. It was determined to be a civil dispute over land ownership.

Two reports of fraudulent behavior were received, one on Vista Drive and the other on Paradise Valley Road, both out of Riverton. No details were provided.

Sex Offender notifications were delivered by a deputy in the Old Mule Drive area near Riverton.

A renter/landlord issue was reported at 1:58 p.m. on Carbine Lane near Lander. Deputies determined it was not a criminal matter.

There were 18 requests for an ambulance over the 24 hour period and and one fire call to Givens Road near Ethete.

The Fremont County Detention Center as of Tuesday morning currently has 145 inmates it is responsible for. Of those, 142 are being held in the Detention Center in Lander and three inmates are being housed out of the facility.