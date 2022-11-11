Sheriff’s Report: Motorist Caught Passing Stopped School Bus; Runaways Reported

FCSO report from 11/7/22 to 0700 Hours on 11/9/22

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Maria R. Menard, 57, Fort Washakie, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant

Tyler R. Polk, 18, Riverton, arrested on a Revocation of Probation

Kimberly R. Potter, 34, Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant.

Dawn M. Addison, 43, Evansville, WY arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant

A 13-year-old male was arrested on a Warrant out of Natrona County

Dennison J. Antelope, 32, St. Stephens, arrested on a Board of Parole Warrant

Natthew K. Behan, 32, Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant

Kristopher L. Garlick, 46, Sheridan, arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver; Felony Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Marijuana, Fentanyl, Amphetamine and Heroin.

Samuel A. Teran, 28, Riverton, arrested on a Contempt of Court Warrant

Rastacia R. Monroe, 29, Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant

Anastasia N. Ridgley, 25, Riverton, arrested for Use of a Controlled Substance and False Reporting of a shooting at a residence that was false.

Kristy A. Tso, 27, Riverton, arrested on a Revocation of Probation

Patrol Calls:

October 7th

10:33 a.m. on the Eight Mile Road at Owl View Road: A driver was cited for passing a stopped school bus while the red lights and stop sign were activated.

11:54 p.m. A complaint was received that neighbors in the 1000 block of Meadow Lark Lane had sprayed the ground with killer herbicide and that their trees were now dying.

1:45 p.m. An angry customer was threatening hospital employees over medical bills in Riverton. The subject was contacted and warned about his behavior.

6:46 p.m. A two-vehicle crash was reported on Highway 287 north of Lander at the Milford Store, one victim requested an ambulance. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

October 8th

1:40 a.m. a caller reported a one truck rollover in the barrow ditch at Highway 789 and the Rendezvous Road. The Highway Patrol responded.

9:00 a.m. a resident near Shoshoni found a Kayak that appeared to have been lost from a vehicle traveling on Highway 789

4:08 p.m. at the Fremont County Girls Group Home at Lander, a 15-year-old female was reported as a runaway

October 9th

4:45 p.m. on South Indiana Avenue in Hudson. Two teenage boys were reported to have runaway from a Department of Family Services facility.