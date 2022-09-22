Sheriff’s Report: Lost Pack Mule near Worthen Meadows; Dog killed Chickens; Elk and Deer Antlers Stolen

Fremont County Sheriff’s Blotter from 9-21-22 to 0700 hours on 9/22/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Veronica Stanley, 42, Riverton, arrested at 8:07 a.m. at the FCSO for Bond Violation with a BAC level of 0.104.

Patrol Calls:

A lost pack mule was reported to the FCSO at 11:18 a.m. from the Sheep Camp Trail at Worthern Meadows.

A report was received at 1:01 p.m. from an address on the Bass Lake Road that a dog had killed chickens.

The theft of elk and deer antlers was reported at an address on Dutch Ed Lane near Lander at 3:51 p.m.

A report of vandalism to three windows in a house trailer was called in at 8:00 pm. from an address on Firethorn Lane in Gardens North

The report of a suspicious person or circumstance received at 4:56 a.m. in the Riverton area is under investigation. All other information was redacted from the report.