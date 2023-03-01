Sheriff’s Report: Idaho Man Killed in Head On on WY 28; Dogs shot near Pavillion

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Daily Report for March 1, 2023

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Samuel J. Enemy Hunter, 45, Lodge Grass, MT was arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant

John D. Laster, 35, Thermopolis, was arrested on two (2) Failure to Appear Warrants

February 28

8:28 a.m. Highway 28 South of Lander – Deputies are investigating an alleged case of animal abuse involving cattle and calves

8:39 a.m. Ocean Lake Road – A landowner reported someone had shot their Guard Dog. The incident is under investigation.

11:40 a.m. Fatal Crash – Milepost 41.7, Wyo 28 – One man was killed and another injured in a head on vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, A Freightliner combination unit was westbound on WY 28 when at approximately milepost 42, the unit crossed the center line and was westbound in the eastbound lane. The GMC Safari was eastbound and was struck head-on by Freightliner. Killed was 53-year-old Sean Boyle who lived in Idaho. He was the driver of the pickup. Weather conditions at the time of the crash included snowing, severe wind and blowing snow. The road condition was Ice/Frost and snow covered. Seat Belts were in use. The fatality was the 29th on Wyoming highways so far this year, compared with 12 on this date one year ago.

12:10 p.m. Lander area – An 80-year-old Lander area woman was found deceased in her home by a friend. There are no indications of foul play. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner.

5:01 p.m. Sunflower Lane, Lander – A vehicle struck and damaged a fence and drove off.

March 1

6:48 a.m. Ocean Lake Road, Riverton – A neighbor allegedly shot the reporting party’s dog. Theincident is under investigation.