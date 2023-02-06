Sheriff’s Report: Drunk Driving and Drug Arrest; Vehicles stuck in Snow; Vehicle Break-in Reported near Shoshoni

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report from 0700 hours on 2/3/23 to 0700 hours on 2/6/23

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Lola F. Brown, 46, Arapahoe, arrested for Contempt of Court

Trishanna J. Monroe, 44, Ethete, arrested on a Revocation of Probation

Jack C. Noe, 26, Pavillion, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

February 3

11:55 a.m. 10400 Highway 789 – A report was received that a white truck went off the road into the Wind River. The truck was actually stuck in the snow off of the road and not in the river.

February 4

11:43 a.m. 10200 Highway 26, Kinnear – a vehicle slid off of the road. There were no injuries.

12:11 a.m. Long Point Road, Kinnear – five vehicles and two side-by-sides were stuck in snow drifts along the road. The subjects were able to get themselves unstuck.

4:32 p.m. Dubois – A threat over the telephone was received. Deputies are investigating.

6:15 p.m. South Illinois Avenue, Hudson – The alleged theft of a firearm is under investigation.

6:17 p.m. 11330 Highway 20 at Brannon Road, Shoshoni – A vehicle broke down on the side of the road and when owner returned the next day, found it had been broken into with a backpack containing clothing and around $100 in cash stolen.

Fremont County Fire Calls

14:04, 2/2/23 – Carbon Monoxide Alarm at 167 Fish Hatchery Road, Dubois

13:57 2/3/23 – Elevator rescue at 535 East Main Street, Lander

20:23 2/4/23 -700 block Cascade, Lander, medical aid

08:52 2/5/23 – Smoke Investigation at 2100 West Sunset, Riverton

04:48 2/6/23 – Gas investigation inside 642 South Federal, Riverton