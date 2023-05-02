Sheriff’s Report: Domestic Battery Arrest; Grass Fires reported

The Fremont County Sheriff’s report received 5/2/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Chad C. Bush, 37, Lander, Domestic Battery

Charles C. Enger, 29, Lander, Interference with a Peace Officer

May 1

7:13 a.m. 21 Morning Lane, Riverton – Two horses were reported missing. The horses were later located.

8:12 a.m. 700 block 17 Mile Road, Ethete – A firearm was fund in a barrow ditch alongside the road.

8:54 a.m. Peterson Road at Paradise Valley Road, Riverton – A complaint was received that vehicles were not stopping at several stop signs.

1:15 p.m. Wagon Hammer Lane, Lander – A neighbor child came to a residence to report his Mother was being assaulted. A 37-year-old Lander man, Chad Bush, was arrested for Domestic Battery.

4:49 p.m. Midvale – A report was received of a dozen cattle out on the Eight Mile Road. The owner returned them to a pasture.

5:07 p.m. 200 block East Pavillion Road, Pavillion – A male reportedly threw a female down a set of stairs. The parties were separated and a report is pending.

8:04 pm. 1160 Major Avenue, Riverton – The FCSO filed a Contempt of Court Report with the Circuit Court.

8:53 p.m. 1424 17 Mile Road, Arapahoe – Deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol with a two vehicle crash.

8:55 p.m. 460 Railroad Street, Lander – A 25-year-old male, John Kalani, was found to have an NCIC warrant.

11:43 p.m. 81 Honor Farm Road, Riverton – Deputies found a female walking down the road without wearing shoes and crying. She was given a courtesy ride to her home.

May 2

1:15 a.m. 100 block Bluebell Lane, Gardens North – A ride home was provided to a subject knocking on doors.

There two two grass fires reported near Riverton and Ethete and a fire on Red Crow Street south of Riverton on the WRIR.

The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 175 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 174 are being held in the Lander jail and one inmate is being housed outside of the facility.