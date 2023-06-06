Sheriff’s Report: Bighorn Sheep struck by Truck in Wind River Canyon

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report received 6/6/23 at 0700 hours.

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrests:

Francisco J. Chavez, 31, Riverton, arrested on a Revocation of Probation

Stephanie A. Fruciano, 37, Sheridan, WY, arrested on a Bond Violation.

June 5

10:31 a.m. Highway 20 milepost 114, Shoshoni – A semi-trailer unit was reported to have struck Bighorn Sheep in the Wind River Canyon. The Highway Patrol investigated.

11:00 Dubois area – Under investigation is a citizen dispute, other information was redacted from the report.

1:30 p.m. Elizabeth Circle, Lander – Two black angus cows were reported missing. Neither had a brand or ear tages.

7:08 p.m. East Ramshorn Street, Dubois – An attempted break-in was reported as a door exhibited pry marks.