Sheriff’s Report: Attempt to Thaw Pipes Resulted in House Fire

Fremont County Sheriff’s Report from December 21

All persons are innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Kevin M. Fulkerson, 39, Casper, Arrested on a Revocation of Probation.

December 20

9:25 a.m. 7600 block US 26 at Crowheart – An Internet purchase scam was reported.

2:50 p.m. at a location in Dubois. A Juvenile was implicated in a theft. No further details released.

4:12 p.m. – 46 Riverview Cutoff – A house fire was reported while a resident there was trying to thaw pipes out. The home was completely destroyed. at 9:44 p.m. the fire had reportedly reignited.

9:51 p.m. Riverview and Hawk Road – A power pole was reported to be on fire at this location.

—

The County Coroner was called out at 8:56 a.m. on a report of a deceased person.