Sheriff’s Office Reports: Juvenile Fired Shot at Girl; Sex Offense; Chickens killed

Fremont County Sheriff's Office report All individuals are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. The following individuals were arrested and charged: Josephine V. Calvert, 33, Ft. Washakie, possession of a controlled substance; Andrew W. Herbig,31, Lander, possession of a controlled substance; Charlene O. Monroe, 34, Riverton, probation violation; 13-year-old male, Casper, Wyo., Natrona County Wyoming arrest warrant; Dawn M. Addison, 43, Evansville, failure to appear; Dennison J. Antelope, 32, St. Stephens, board of parole warrant; Natthew K. Behan, 32, Riverton, failure to appear; Kristopher L. Garlick, 46, Sheridan, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony possession of marijuana, possession of LSD, possession of Fentanyl, possession of amphetamine, possession of heroin. October 28 At 10:58 a.m. officers received a report of a vehicle versus deer collision on Highway 26 at mile post 34 in Dubois. At 12:28 p.m. officers received a report of an animal injured on New York Avenue in Hudson. The incident is under investigation. At 12:49 p.m. officers received a report of a dog missing since Sunday from Pavillion. At 2:21 p.m. officers received a report of two coats stolen from the 1500 block of East Monroe Avenue in Riverton. At 4:24 p.m. officers received a report of potential trespassing, with the reporting party stating he believed people were living on his vacant lot property in South Plum in Pavillion. No one was found on the property. At 6:59 p.m. officers responded to a request to remove an intoxicated individual from the 350 block of Baldwin Creek Road. October 29 At 4:11 a.m. officers responded to a report of a male juvenile who shot at a girl on East Monroe Avenue in Riverton with a group of juveniles there. According to police, multiple juvenile males were arrested in relation to the incident and multiple charges are pending. At 11:35 a.m. officers found an elderly female deceased on her property in Iiams Road in Lander. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner's Office. No foul play is suspected. At 12:03 p.m. officers received a report of a front license plate stolen overnight from Eight Mile Road in Riverton. At 12:11 p.m. officers responded to a report of stalking on Blackfoot Avenue in Riverton. The incident is under investigation. At 12:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a young child with a marijuana pipe in Riverton. The incident is under investigation. At 5:20 p.m. officers responded to an injured deer report on Highway 26 in Kinnear. At 7:41 p.m. officers received a report of a black and white dog that ran away from Hidden Valley Road in Lander. At 12:38 a.m. officers received a report of trespassing on David's Way in Riverton. The reporting party stated he was checking a trailer and a person broke out the front door and took off running. Officers were unable to locate the subject. At 8:49 a.m. officers received a report from a person in Lander stating that an individual was in violation of a restraining order by sending threatening text messages. At 10:29 a.m. officers received a report that an individual shot at an aggressive dog on Arroyo Lane in Riverton after the dog ran at him while walking. The incident is under investigation. At 4:13 p.m. officers received a report of obscene signs posted on a vehicle outside their residence on South New York Avenue. October 31 At 8:29 a.m. officers received a report that someone had dumped a large amount of trash alongside the road at Davison Ranch Road. At 10:40 a.m. officers received a report of a stray dog on Webbwood Road. At 11:02 a.m. officers received a report that a dog had killed the reporting party's chickens on Riverside Drive. At 11:14 a.m. officers received a report that a male subject had been assaulted on the 700 block of 17 Mile Road. At 11:51 a.m. officers received a report of a sex offense on Corbett Lane. The incident is under investigation. At 2:13 p.m. officers received a report of a theft from a vehicle at the county fuel site. At 2:38 p.m. officers received a report that the reporting party had left his gun at the Whiskey Creek Trailhead, but it was recovered. At 3:28 p.m. officers received a report of approximately six "pit bull type" dogs running at large, some of which ran at the reporting party's vehicle, on Firethorn Lane. Officers were unable to locate the dogs. At 6:01 p.m. officers received a report of a juvenile drinking at East Monroe Avenue; officers were unable to locate the individual. At 7:51 p.m. officers received a report of an intoxicated individual at a residence on East Monroe Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Charlene Monroe on an alleged probation violation. At 8:22 p.m. officers received a report of property destruction on North First Street in Dubois. The reporting party claimed a neighbor had maced his or her dogs. At 9:36 p.m. officers investigated a controlled substance allegation at Highway 789 in Riverton. Josephine Calvert, 33 of Fort Washakie, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance, and Andrew Herbig, 31, of Lander, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance. November 1 At 12:56 a.m. officers received a report of an intoxicated individual at a residence on North Second Street. No arrests or citations were given. At 1:02 a. . officers received a report of three males throwing things at a house on North Smith Road in Riverton. Two adult males and one juvenile male were cited for breach of peace. At 1:53 a.m. officers received a report of people outside messing around, and the reporting party said he shot his firearm, and the outsiders were laughing at him on Lost Wells Butte Drive in Riverton. Officers were unable to locate any such activities. At 2:54 a.m. officers received a report of a vehicle found flipped upside down in the ditch on Bee Road in Riverton. The area was checked and no one was found, and it appeared as though the crash happened some time ago. At 3:52 a.m. officers received a report of a non-compliant subject in the handicapped parking area on the 150 block of Red Wolf Place. No action was taken. At 5:04 a.m. officers received a report of a driver whose vehicle struck about three black calves on the side of his car on Eight Mile Road in Riverton. At 5:45 a.m. officers received a report from a residence on Two Valley Road and Wilson in Riverton of a female who ran off the road after falling asleep at the wheel, and her back was in pain, she could not move, and there was dried blood under her nose. Reports on the incident are not yet complete. At 6:52 a.m. officers received a report of a driver who struck a deer, deploying the airbags, at Eight Mile Road in Riverton.