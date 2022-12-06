Sheriff’s Office Report: Ten Arrested; Truck vs Power Pole; Alleged Child Abuse investigated

Fremont County Sheirff’s Office report from 12/2/22 through 12/6 22 at 0700 hours

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

Toby C. Alonzo, 45, Fort Washakie, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and Driving Under Suspension

Martin A. Blueford, 27, Riverton, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance on a Revocation of Probation Warrant

Gregyor S. Oldman, 36, Riverton, arrested for Contempt of Court

Travis A. Schone, 43, Riverton, arrested on four counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance, eight counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, and a Revocation of Probabion Warrant from Fremont County.

Christopher Dunlavy, 35, Ethete, arrested on two warrants, Contempt of Court and Failure to Appear

Danni L. Duran, 28, Ethete, arrested on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and on Revocation of Probation and Contempt of Court warrants.

Wallace J. Hill, 27, Fort Washakie, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and on a Revocation of Probation warrant.

Jayce J. Oldcoyote, 22, Ethete, arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant

Nanette B. Perry, 27, Fort Washakie, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Interference with Peace Officer

Candace H. Washakie, Ethete, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and on a Failure to Appear warrant.

December 3

6:46 a.m. Bryant Road Sharp Corner – A vehicle left the roadway and struck a concrete ditch, Driver left the scene prior to deputy’s arrival.

11:52 a.m. P.V. Road – A Burglary is under investigation at an address on the Paradise Valley Road after a neighbor discovered someone trying to enter a home.

12:58 p.m. A report of elder abuse from an address in the county is under investigation.

8:49 p.m. A search and rescue was initiated for a hunter in the Brent Creek Road area above Dubois. The hunter was contacted and all was okay. His phone had died.

9:43 p.m. David’s Way – Lost Wells Butte – a family fight is under investigation. Other information was redacted from the report.

10:06 p.m. Webbwood and North Smith Road – A truck ran into a power pole, cutting power in the local area. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

December 4

5:58 p.m. Two Valley Road – A report of Child Abuse or Neglect is under investigation.

December 5

The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 1778 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 173 are being held in the Detention Center and four inmates are being house out of the facility.