Sheriff’s Office: Patient Assaulted in Hospital by Family Member

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report from 2/3/23 to 0700 hours on 2/9/23

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Lola F. Brown, 46, Arapahoe, arrested for Contempt of Court

Trishanna J. Monroe, 44, Ethete, arrested on a Revocation of Probation

Jack. C Noe, 26, Pavillion, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance

February 3

11:55 a.m. Milepost 104 Highway 789 – Riverton – Deputies responded to a report of a truck off the road and into the river. The truck was found on the side of the road stuck in snow, not in the river.

February 4

11:43 a.m. Milepost 102, Highway 26 – Kinnear – A vehicle slid off of the highway and into the barrow ditch. Airbags were deployed. No injuries reported.

6:15 p.m. South Illinois Street – Hudson – A handgun was reportedly stolen from a home when the occupants were on vacation. The case is Under Investigation.

6:17 p.m. Highway 20 and Brannon Road – Shoshoni – A vehicle had broken down along side of the highway. When the owner returned, the vehicle has been broken into with a backpack containing around $100 and other items stolen.

February 6

8:15 a.m. Rosewood Avenue, Lander – A vehicle was found that had run off the road causing damage to the vehicle. There were no injuries.

11:22 a.m, Fremont County – A bad check in the amount of $520 was passed and there was a $30 dollar fee also charged. The case is Under Investigation.

12:29 p.m. North Fork Road, Lander – A theft of medications was reported.

3:27 p.m. – South Kansas Avenue, Hudson – A 76-year-old man was found deceased. No indication of foul play. Coroner is investigating.

7:28 p.m. SageWest Health Care, Riverton – A patient reportedly was assaulted by a family member. The report is under investigation.

February 7

7:51 a.m. Dubois area – a Property Destruction was reported to Deputies. A report was made

11:02 a.m. Warm Springs Road, Dubois – A trespassing incident was reported. No suspect identified. A report was made.

1:22 p.m. Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Lander – A person came in to report and identity theft. No suspects identified at this time.

4:32 p.m. Milepost 45, Highway 28 on South Pass – A stranded motorist was given a courtesy ride.