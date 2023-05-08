Sheriff’s Office: Five Arrests; Burglary Investigated; Head-on Crash

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Report

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests

Misti Duran, 30, Fremont County on a FCSO Warrant

Carissa Padilla, 46, arrested on a full extradition warrant out of the State of Colorado

Isaiah Monroe, no date of birth listed, arrested for battery and domestic violence after, according to a FCSO report, fighting with his girlfriend, throwing her to the ground and chasing her

Rastacia Monroe, Fremont County, arrested for underage consumption of alcohol

Leandra James, Fremont County, arrested for intoxicated pedestrian on a highway.

May 3

11:56 a.m. South Oklahoma Avenue, Hudson – Unknown subjects entered a house. The burglary is under investigation.

12:43 p.m. Rendezvous Road, Arapahoe – A vandalism to property at this address was reported.

1:02 p.m. Highway 133, Pavillion area – Loud explosions were the result of target practice using tannerite.

2:38 p.m. Red Rocks, Dubois – Vandalism. Kids were scratching the rocks.

8:00 p.m. Country Acres Road/Honor Farm Road, Riverton – A motorist was issued a citation for racing and striking a road sign.

Grass fires were reported on Trout Creek Road at Fort Washakie, Shotgun Butte Road at Pavillion, Little Shield Road at St. Stephens, on Haymaker Road near Riverton and again on Little Shield Road. A smoke investigation was done at an address at Ethete.

May 5

12:51 p.m. Country Acres Road, Riverton – A caller reported spotting a lap top computer along the side of the road. A deputy was able to locate the owner and returned it.

May 7

7:04 a.m. 8600 Highway 789, Lander – A two vehicle head-on crash was reported with one white truck off of the road into the barrow ditch and a silver passenger crash in the middle of the road with significant front end damage.

11:58 a.m. Hutchinson Road, Riverton – A firearm was found in a pasture and reported.

3:28 p.m. Aster Street, Lander – An attempted burglary was reported at a shop building. The owner found damage to the door and deadbolt lock.

There was a coroner call on May 6th at 8:41 a.m. for a deceased individual.