Sheriff’s Office: Dog Bite reported; Harassment Alleged

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report received 3/28/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

March 27

11:22 a.m. 2000 block Baldwin Creek Road, Lander – A dog attacked a person jogging with a dog. A citation was issued for Dog at Large

1:26 p.m. Fremont County Area – A complaint was filed about harassment and threats. A report was taken.

4:09 p.m. 1575 East Monroe Avenue – A number of needles and syringes were found next to a sidewalk. The material was collected and disposed of.

4:27 p.m. Left Hand Ditch Road, Arapahoe – A two vehicle crash was reported and fire units an ambulances were dispatched. The BIA Wind River Police are investigating.