Sheriff’s Office: Body Found along Bank of Wind River

On Sunday April 23 around 11 a.m. the FCSO received a report from a citizen that a deceased individual had been found along the bank of the Wind River south of Riverton. Deputies responded and located the body of an adult male. It was apparent that the body has been there for quite some time. Preliminary investigation at the scene did not reveal any obvious indications of foul play. An investigation is ongoing by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

–Undersheriff Mike Hutchison