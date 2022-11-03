Sheriff’s Office Blotter: Trash dumped on Rural Road; Driver Fell Asleep, Crashed Vehicle on Two Valley Road.

All persons are considered to be innocent until convicted in a court of law:

October 31

Josephine V. Calvert, 33, Fort Washakie was arrested on Possession of a Controlled Substance; Andrew E. Herbig, 31, Lander, was arrested on Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Charlene O. Monroe, 34, Riverton, was arrested on a Probation Violation. On Nov. 1st Quinton T. Shorter of Shoshoni was arrest for Contempt of Court, No insurance, Notice Required of Driver and a Registration Violation.

8:29 a.m. a report was received of someone who had dumped a large amount of trash alongside the Davison Ranch Road at Muskrat Road, near Shoshoni.

11:02 a.m. a woman reported a dog running at large on Riverside Drive had killed her chickens

11:14 a.m. the BIA Wind River Police was notified of an man who had been assaulted and was sitting alongside the 700 block of the 17-Mile-Road.

11:51 a.m. A sex offense was reported in the Lander area. It is under investigation.

2:13 p.m. A truck parked at the Fremont County Fuel Site in Pavillion owned by the Sitewise Corporation was broken into and items taken.

2:38 p.m. A hunter called to report he had left his firearm at the Whiskey Creek Trailhead near Dubois.

2:38 p .m. A property damage vehicle crash was reported in the 800 block of the Eight Mile Road near Midvale.

3:28 p.m. Deputies were unable to locate what was reported as about six dogs running at large on Firethorn Lane at Gardens North.

8:22 p.m. A report was received from North First Street in Dubois that a neighbor had maced their dogs.

9:48 p.m. Under investigation is a report of a protection order violation in Hudson.

November 1

12:56 a.m. No arrests were made on a report of a Domestic Violence incident on North Second Street near Lander. One of the individuals involved was apparently intoxicated.

1:02 a.m. Two adult males and one Juvenile male were cited for Breach of Peace on North Smith Road outside of Riverton. The three were allegedly throwing objects at a house there.

2:54 a.m. A vehicle was found flipped upside down in a ditch on Bee Road. No one was in the area.

5:04 a.m. A vehicle struck three Angus calves on the Eight Mile Road. The calves ran off, Damage to the vehicle was significant.

5:45 a.m. A call was received that their daughter had fallen asleep at the wheel and ran off the road at Two Valley and Wilson north of Riverton. The victim reported back pain and blood under her nose. She also said she could not move.

6:52 a.m. a motorist reported striking a deer in the 200 block of Eight Mile Road. Airbags were deployed.

There were 12 calls for an ambulance, 11 of them on the 31st.

There were three calls for a Fire Department Response, two for the odor of gas and one for the crash on Two Valley Road.

8:40 a.m. a complaint was received of fraudulent credit card charges from FootHills Lane near Lander.

4:49 p.m. a parking complaint was lodged at an address on Webbwood Road for vehicle parking in a lot that did not belong to them.

6:37 p.m. a verbal argument was reported at an address on Antler Court near Lander. There was no evidence of any criminal activity.

There were one dozen calls for an ambulance, 11 on the 1st and one on the 2nd.

There were two fire calls, on at 26 Lakeview at Shoshoni and the other an alarm in the 2400 block of Peck Avenue in Riverton.