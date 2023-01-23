Sheriff’s Office Blotter: Five Arrests Reported; School Bus Stuck in a Ditch

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Blotter from 1/20/23 to 0700 hours on 1/23/23

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Gilbert A. Demartine, 46, Kinnear, arrested on two Failed to Appear county warrants

Chad R. Letherwood, 34, Riverton, arrested for Reckless Driving and for Driving Under Suspension

Ray E. Price, 74, Lander, arrested for Contempt of Court

Marques Returns To War, 18, Riverton, arrested for Contempt of Court and on a Bond Violation

Tuff S. Taylor, 18, Riverton, on a court-ordered arrest.

January 20

7:16 a.m. North Second Street, Lander – A school bus was stuck in a ditch. No damage. The children were transferred to another bus.

7:51 a.m. Linda Lee Street, Riverton – a silver 1997 Jeep Cherokee was reported stolen

8:23 a.m. East Monroe, Riverton – A truck was entered and gone through. A report was taken.

4:07 p.m. Green Street, Riverton – An abandoned dog was reported.

6:52 p.m. Peterson Road and Eight Mile Road – A low speed collision between a vehicle and a horse was reported. There were about 6-7 horses on the road, all of them took off. The driver went home. The horse did not appear to be injured.

January 21

3:44 p.m. Paradise Valley Road – A gold colored Pontiac Grand Am rolled over. There were no injuries.

611 p.m. 1733 North Federal Blvd. – A shoplifting was reported at Walmart.

7:35 p.m. South Second Street, Lander – Under Investigation is a report of an elderly male living in poor conditions.

January 22

12:58 a.m. 800 block South Federal Blvd. – An assault that allegedly occurred at Cozy Court is under investigation. A man showed up at a business and said there was something wrong with his face.

12:05 p.m. Milepost 62, Wyoming Highway 28 – A report was received of a number of dead animals near Johnny Lee’s Corner.

5:49 p.m. Green Street, Riverton – A subject allegedly threw a board through his truck window and that truck struck another. The incident is under investigation.

8:52 p.m. Peterson Road, Riverton – A Suburban crashed into a fence, knocked over one pole. There was damage to the front of the vehicle. A report was taken.