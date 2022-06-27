Sheriff’s Office: ATV Crash Injured Two; Woman struck with a Shovel in Dubois; Dog Bite

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 6/27/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 126 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 65 times and the county’s fire departments were dispatched twice. Twenty-Five persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on charges that included five Driving While Under the Influence charges, 12 other alcohol-related charges, four felony charges and 56 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center current has 175 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 170 are being held in Lander and five inmates are outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Tristin L. Burnett, 24, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and Interference with Police at 4:47 p.m.on 6/24 in the 11500 block of Highway 26 near Kinnear.

Deanthony W. Harris, 41, Riverton, arrested on 6/27 for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Registration Violation and No Valid Drivers License at 2:13 a.m. in the 1400 block of the 17 Mile Road near Arapahoe.

Latasha C. Iron, 32, Riverton, arrested for Domestic Battery and Possession of a Controlled Substance at 10:10a.m. in the 1500 block of East Monroe on 6/24,

Patrol Calls:

An abandoned dog was reported at 9:51 a.m. in the 100 block of Marlatt and Clothesline roads outside of Riverton.

A trespassing complaint was filed at 6:56 p.m. when neighbors allegedly came onto a woman’s property and removed and destroyed survey sticks while she was in town.

Under investigation is a report of a woman struck with a shovel on East Ramshorn Street in Dubois. The incident was reported at 7:52 p.m.

An unknown subject(s) attempted to pry open the lock to the Jeffrey City Fire Department fuel storage area. Reported at 2:05 p.m. on the 25th, the incident is under investigation.

Deputies assisted the Shoshoni Police Department with a call on Oak Street at 10:14 p.m. on the 25th.

Deputies assisted Wyoming State Park Rangers with a call at the Tough Creek Campground at Boysen State Park at 10:55 p.m.

Deputies assisted the Lander Police Department with a report of a person checking vehicles and dumping trash cans over on North 8th Street at 7:39 a.m. on the 26th.

An injured fawn deer was reported at 11:42 a.m. in the 200 block of Hutchinson Road at Two Valley Road.

A woman was bitten by her own dog after another dog attacked them on the Brooks Lake Road near Dubois. The owner of the other dog reportedly took off. The woman was treated at St. John’s Hospital in Jackson.

A side-by-side rollover crash on a dirt road near Riverton at 4:01 p.m. ejected a driver and a passenger. The female driver was transported by air ambulance with serious injuries and the male passenger was transported via ground ambulance with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

A black colored Ruger .22 caliber pistol was reported stolen from an address on Mission Road at 6:30 p.m. on the Wind River Reservation. The theft is under investigation.