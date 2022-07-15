Sheriff’s Office: Another Stolen Vehicle; Four Wheeler Flipped above Dubois and more

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 7/15/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 34 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 28 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out twice. Sixteen persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on charges that included one Driving While Under the Influence call, six other alcohol-related charges, four felony charges and 21misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center current has 183 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 181 are being held in Lander and two inmates are outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Aloysious Sittingeagle, 37, arrested at 7:47 a.m. at the Fremont County Justice Center in Riverton for Failure to Appear

A 17-year-old female was arrested on a CAST (Court Assisted Supervised Treatment Program) Violation

Michael J. Smith, 30, Kinnear, arrested on a Revocation of Probation Warrant at 10:53 p.m. in the 100 block of Norkok Street, Fort Washakie

A citation was issued to a juvenile at 2:06 p.m. on Sunday for batter in an assault reported in the 2200 block of North Second Street outside of Lander.

Patrol Calls:

Deputies were called to the 1200 block of East Monroe on the report of Juveniles throwing rocks at buildings. A report is pending, however an adult was contacted about the kid’s behavior.

A 2004 Ford Pickup was stolen from an address on the Big Sand Draw Road with the report being made at 1:52 p.m. There are no suspects.

Fire calls included a grass fire in the 900 block of South Smith Road at Riverton and at 15 Eldena Drive in Shoshoni

A wireless camera was reported stolen from an address on Pleasant Drive in Riverton at 10:59 a.m. on the 8th

A two-vehicle crash was reported at 2:03 p.m. at Riverview and Eagle Road near Riverton. Minor damage, no injuries.

A window was reported shattered on a vehicle parked on Amy Lou Lane near Riverton at 3:04 p.m.

A theft of a wallet was reported at 3:16 p.m. at an address on Wapiti Way at Big Wind Ranches.

A fire in a hay field was reported in the 400 block of the Paradise Valley Road at 3:56 p.m.

A vehicle versus deer crash was called in at 7:21 p.m. near milepost 56 near Dubois. The deer was killed. The 2008 Subaru Outback was towed.

A parked vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle on East Ramshorm Street in Dubois. The crash was called in at 12:49 p.m on the 9th.

A young girl driving a four wheeler rolled the vehicle on the Louis Lake Road near Grainer Meadows. Minor injuries reported. The incident was called in at 3:25 p.m..

A male driving a four wheeler flipped it over on the Overlook above Dubois at 5:14 p.m. Minor injuries were reported.

A wedding party celebration on Sunshine Drive in Lander was shooting off fireworks when confronted by a man with a gun on the 9th at 11:07 a.m. The incident is under investigation

A cold burglary was reported on the 10th at 7:37 a.m. from an address on David’s Way northwest of Riverton. The break-in happened sometime in the last three months is now under investigation.

A citizen dispute over water rights was reported at 11:05 a.m. at an address on Riverview Road.

The attempted theft of gas and a hitch from a vehicle parked on Elder Lane at Gardens North was reported at 11:05 a.m. on Sunday

A Larceny theft reported at an address on the East Pavillion Road was called in at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday. It is under investigation.

The death of a 59-year-old Idaho man found deceased in his vehicle on South Pass showed no indications of foul play. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

An assault against a rider on a four wheeler on Meadow Lark Lane near Lander was reported at 5:46 p.m. on Sunday. The assault is under investigation.

A wallet and a “SCT” brand tune was stolen from a vehicle on North Smith Road. The report was made at 5:25 a.m. on Monday morning.