Sheriff’s, Coroner’s and Planning updates set for County Meeting Tuesday Morning

The Fremont County Commissioners meet in regular session Tuesday morning at 9a.m. at the courthouse in Lander. Agenda items include monthly updates from the Sheriff, Coroner and Planning Department Supervisor, a subsidy discussion for Frontier Ambulance, budget hearings for the Treasurer’s office and a discussion with Fremont County Wildland Fire Coordinator Ron Wempen on Hazardous Fuels Projects. Interviews will be held for the county library board and approval of Federal ARPA funding projects, discussion of the capital revolving list, and a budget work session. See the agenda below: