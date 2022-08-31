Sheriff’s Calls: Three Arrests; Child hit by Vehicle Riding Bicycle to School; Fraud Calls Reported

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Blotter posted 8/31/22 at 0700 hours

All persons arrested and/or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Scott J. Burleson, 42, Riverton arrested for Domestic Battery at 4:54 p.m.

Ronald J. Marshall, 38, Riverton, arrested on a Court Order at 1:47 p.m. while in court in Lander.

Lynn W. Norse, 25, Riverton on a Failure to Appear Warrant from Fremont County. Norse turned himself in at 7:52 p.m. at the FCSO in Lander

Patrol Calls:

The Lander Volunteer Fire Department and Frontier Ambulance responded at 7:24 a.m. to Main Street and the Baldwin Creek Road in Lander for a child riding a bicycle that was struck by a vehicle. Injuries were not life threatening.

A Dubois resident reported receiving fraudulent phone calls from persons claiming to be Federal Law Enforcement Agents attempting to obtain financial information.

The theft of property from an address on the Missouri Valley Road is under investigation. The complaint was lodged at 4:32 p.m.