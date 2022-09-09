Sheriff’s Call Log: Seven Arrests reported; Vehicle Crashes; Cows killed on Highway; Dog Bite resulted in Citation

Fremont Count Sheriff’s Blotter from 9/6 through 9/8

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Sharilyn Coggins, 58, Shoshoni, arrested for Contempt of Court

Dexter J. Duran, 34, Arapahoe, arrested for Interference with a Peace Officer and on a FCSO Warrant for a Parole Violation

Shacyria F. Edmo, 28, Ethete, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant

William L. Flanders, 31, Rock Springs, WY, on a Failure to Appear Warrant

Carissa D. Hewitt, 46, Lander, arrested for Contempt of Court

Melissa S. Kelly, 29, Riverton, arrested for Interference with a Peace Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2), Driving While Under Suspension

Lee B. Shaffter, 60, Riverton, arrested for Domestic Battery

Patrol Calls:

The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated a crash between an 18-wheeler and a private vehicle at 12:22 p.m. on the 8th at Highway 287 and V1 Road south of Lander.

The wind knocked over a tree onto power lines in Pavillion at 12:23 p.m. in an alley between Forest and Pine Streets. High Plains Power removed the tree.

The FCSO reported an identity theft is under investigation. No other details were available.

A report is pending on a call informing law enforcement that a back hoe was working in the river near milepost 104 on Highway 789 at 6:33 a.m. on the 9th.

A firearm was reported missing from a home on Juniper Dr. on the 7th at 10:29 a.m.

Threatening behavior was reported on the 7th at 2:07 a.m. in the Dunoir Road area west of Dubois. The report is under investigation.

Several signs and locks were missing from gates at the site of the former Atlantic City Iron Ore Operation, now owned by Simplot, on South Pass. The vandalism was reported at 8:52 a.m. on the 2nd.

A burglary on East Monore Avenue in Riverton that was captured on video is now under investigation. A number of items were taken from a business.

A report received at 4:53 p.m. on the 2nd alleged a horse was not being fed at an address on the Missouri Valley Road. A Sheriff’s Deputy reported the horse did have food and water available.

The Shoshoni Police assisted a deputy from the Wyoming State Parks on a vehicle that had failed to yield at 7:45 p.m. on the 2nd.

A juvenile driver was stopped by the Wyoming Highway Patrol at milepost 103 on Highway 789 at 11:51 p.m. following a REDDI report. The juvenile was not intoxicated, but issued multiple citations.

A dog owner on Chittim Road east of Lander was issued a citation for Dog at Large after a person was bitten by the canine at 11:44 a.m. on the 3rd.

A vehicle versus a deer crash was reported at 7:49 p.m. in the 500 block of Rendezvous Road on the 3rd.

A vehicle rollover on the 4th at 6:22 was reported at milepost 125 on Highway 789 near Shoshoni. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

A vehicle rollover on the Crooks Gap Road was reported at 9:04 a.m. on the 4th some 10 miles south of Jeffrey City. Minor injuries to the driver was reported. There were no other occupants.

A vehicle crashed through a fence on Leseberg Avenue in Dubois on the 4th. The incident was reported at 9:10 a.m.

A vehicle went off the road and through a fence on Goes In Lodge Road at 2:39 p.m. on the 4th and the driver was out and walking around.

A semi struck some cows on the 300 block of Missouri Valley Road at 6:27 a.m. killing two animals, which were on the roadway. The Highway Patrol Investigated.