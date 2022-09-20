Sheriff’s Blotter: Warrant Arrest; Man Caught Trying to Take Drugs into a Jail; Money Stolen from Business

Fremont County Sheriff’s Blotter from 9/19 to 0700 hours on 9/20/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Tanner C. Foust, 26, Riverton, arrested for Fleeing/Attempting to Elude, and a Fremont County Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fleeing/Attempting to Elude and an Arrest Warrant from Natrona County. The arrest occurred at 8:21 a.m. on Lyons Valley Road.

Wayne M. Hatch, 32, Riverton, arrested for Use of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Taking a Controlled Substance into a Jail at 11:32 p.m. after he was detained by the BIA Wind River Police and before Fremont County Deputies arrived.

Christopher A. Scott, 33, Riverton, arrested for Contempt of Court.

A citation was issued to a dog owner in Pavillion at South Plum Alley and East Houston for a dog at large

Patrol Calls:

A business on Chittum Road reported an extra key was left in its door and a money bag containing $200 to $300 in cash was stolen. The report was made at 8:48 a.m.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Riverton Police on a call at 10:35 a.m. in the 800 block of East Adams

A complaint of individuals shooting near the Big Bend Ponds turned out to be subjects shooting at the Black Powder Range there. No violations were observed.

A boat was reported stolen from an address on Webbwood Road at Riverton at 3:43 p.m.