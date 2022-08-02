Sheriff’s Blotter: Two Arrests; Political signs run over; Stolen Vehicle Recovered; Child struck in slow speed crash at Louis Lake

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 8/1/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 118 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 56 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out six times. Nineteen individuals were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including one Driving While Under the Influence charge, 10 other alcohol-related charged, three felony charges and 27 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 199 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 196 are being held in Lander and three inmates are being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Paula S. Abeyta, 56, Lander, arrested on a Probation Violation at 12:11 p.m. on the 31st on Saw Buck Trail near Lander

Jeffery A. Bjarnson, 47, Jackson, WY, arrested on a Domestic Battery charge at 5:03 p.m. in the 1400 block of Little Warm Springs Road at Dubois

Patrol Calls:

There were no injuries reported when a vehicle ran off the side of the Trail Lake Road east of Dubois on the 29th at 8:22 a.m.

A suspicious circumstance reported at 11:42 a.m. at Morton Lake past the dam is under investigation. No further details available.

A vandalism report was made at 6:09 a.m. on Gardens North Drive outside of Riverton where political signs for Liz Cheney were run over.

A vehicle crashed through a fence then left the scene in the 800 block of South Smith Road at 8:41 a.m. on the 30th.

The FCSO received a report of a woman passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at the dead end of Skaggs Lane. When investigated, the driver was gone and the vehicle was discovered to be stolen.

A very slow speed collision between a young child and a pickup was reported at 3:33 p.m. on the south side of Louis Lake on South Pass. The child was not injured, the driver did stop.

A resident on South New York Avenue in Hudson reported four chickens were stolen from her coop. The report was made at 8:36 p.m. on the 30th.

A truck versus deer crash was reported at 8:37 p.m. at Burma Road and Glen Drive. The deer was killed, airbags were deployed, major damage to the vehicle was reported. No injuries to the driver.