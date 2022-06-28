Sheriff’s Blotter: Truck Break-In; Telephone Scam Reported; Deputies assist WRPD

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 6/28/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 38 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 10 times and the county’s fire departments were dispatched twice. Thirteen persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on charges that included 2 alcohol-related charges, and 19 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center current has 181 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 176 are being held in Lander and five inmates are outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Jason C. LeBeau, Ethete, arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant from Fremont County in the 300 block of North Broadway at 10:08 a.m.

Patrol Calls:

A truck break-in was reported at 8:17 a.m. at 100 Country Acres Road where someone tried to steal a radio out of the vehicle.

A theft of items from a residence along Highway 26 at Dubois is under investigation.

A telephone scam was reported at 5:52 p.m. when a woman received a call saying she owed a fine and if not paid immediately would go to jail.

Fremont County Deputies assisted the BIA Wind River Police with an arrest where the officers were holding a subject at gunpoint.

A harassment complaint filed at 10:35 a.m. from an address on North Smith Road is Under Investigation.

Fire calls were to 175 Popo Agie in Lander for an electrical hazard and for a fire on Dalley Road near Riverton.