Sheriff’s Blotter: Tires Slashed; Firearm Found Alongside Highway; Missing Child Found

Fremont County Sheriff’s Report receive 5-22-23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrests:

Juvenile male, 17, Riverton, Arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant

David L. Lonebear, Sr., 66, St. Stephens, arrested on a Revocation of Probation

Evelynna A. McLeod, 19, Fort Washakie, arrested for Larceny on a Warrant from Hot Springs County, WY





May 19

10:11 a.m. 3116 Sinks Canyon Road, Lander – A vehicle vs a fence was reported. No injuries.

May 20

11:36 a.m. Owl View Road, Riverton – A report was received of a vehicle window being shot out. A responding deputy reported the window was broken by an unknown cause.

1:18 p.m. Lyons Valley Road, Lander – Five tires were reportedly slashed. The incident is under investigation.

May 21

1:40 p.m. 500 block North Federal – A man passed out on a lawn could not be awakened. The subject was transported to the hospital by EMS.

2:30 a.m. Highway 26 20 miles from Lander – a .44 magnum revolver was found on the side of the highway.

2:31 p.m. Linda Lee Street, Riverton – An injured cat was found inside a trash container.

5:20 p.m. Marciana Street, Dubois – Two juvenile brothers were fighting. They were warned about controlling their anger.

6:22 p.m. 1733 North Federal – A shoplifting incident was reported at Walmart.

9:23 [/,/ 100 block South Fork Road – A four-year-old boy who was reported missing was found safe.