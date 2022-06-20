Sheriff’s Blotter: Three Arrests; One Welfare Check

Fremont County Sheriff’s Blotter from 6/16/22 to 6/17/22 at 0700 hours

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 6/14/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 57 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 20 times and there were no fire department calls.

Eleven persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including five alcohol-related charges, and 20 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 196 inmates that it is responsible for, with 191 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Shawn T. Heavyrunner, 49, Fort Washakie, arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant from Fremont County after he turned himself in at 8:40 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office in Lander.

James D. Savage, 61, Riverton, arrested on a charge of Contempt of Court at 8:01 a.m. on the 16th at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in Lander.

Jody P. Squire, 67, Riverton, arrested on a Probation Violation at 8:00 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office in Lander.

Patrol Calls:

A complaint of an adult yelling at a child at the Longhorn RV Park and Motel in Dubois at 7:43 a.m. on the 16th that resulted in a Welfare Check turned out to be a hard of hearing Grandfather dealing with his grandson who was not behaving.