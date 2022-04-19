Sheriff’s Blotter: Some 132 Calls received in 96 hours

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 96 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 4/18/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 132 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 66 times and there were three fire department calls.

Twenty-six persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for seven alcohol-related charges, two felony charges, and 56 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 187 inmates that it is responsible for, with 183 in house and four inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Bryan R. Gill, 25, Dubois, arrested for Domestic Battery after an incident on South Main Street at South Missouri in Hudson at 12:05 a.m. on the 17th.

Marie I. Lonebear, 42, Arapahoe, arrested on a Contempt of Court warrant from Fremont County

Colton J. Robertson, 26, Thermopolis, arrested for Breach of Peace and for Possession of a Controlled Substance at 4:14 p.m on the 16th at North First and Washakie Street in Lander.

Yoda Sage, 33, Casper, arrested on a court order at the Fremont County Courthouse on the 14th at 10:10 a.m.

A male juvenile was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 8:50 p.m. on the 15th at East Fremont and North 12th Street East.

Patrol Calls:

A report of dogs running at large that wounded cattle in a pasture along Mazet Road was reported at 4:45 p.m. on the 14th.

A white Ford truck with a fifth wheel flipped on its side on South Pass Highway 28 at milepost 47 on the 14th at 7:22 p.m. No injuries reported.

A loud noise coming from a trash dumpster in Garden’s North resulted in a call to Deputies at 9:32 p.m. on the 14th. A malfunctioning smoke alarm was found.

A theft from a vehicle on Moonshine Road near Riverton was reported at 6:43 a.m. on the 15th. The incident is under investigation.

A 9mm Cobra Patriot Pistol was taken from a vehicle as well as a bag full of change at an address on Elkhorn Drive near Riverton. The report was made at 8:15 a.m. on the 15th.

The theft of an unidentified handgun was reported at an address on South Fork Road outside of Fort Washakie at 10:43 a.m. on the 15th. The incident was referred to the BIA Wind River Police Department

A rental home was broken into at an address on Iiams Road outside of Lander was reported on the 15th at 1:15 p.m.

Lambs and Ewes were reported killed at an address on the East Pavillion Road at 1:58 p.m. on the 15th.

Two vehicles were vandalized while parked along East Third Street in Hudson. The report was received at 3:53 p.m. on the15th

A St. Bernard mix dog was reported missing from the Darnall Road Area north of Riverton. The reporting party said the dog had been shot but deputies found no evidence of that. The report came in a 8:13 p.m. on the 15th.

A Dubois resident reported the theft of wood from their property along Highway 26. The larceny was reported at 12:16 p.m. on the 16th.

The Shoshoni Police Department was in pursuit of a fleeing vehicle headed north out of Shoshoni on the 16th. Hot Springs County law enforcement was notified.

A Riverton Police vehicle was involved in a minor collision with a trash receptacle in the 1100 block of West Main Street at 2:54 p.m. on the 16th. A Deputy was called to investigate.

A Dubois resident reported a receiver hitch on their vehicle was taken and fuel was siphoned from the gas tank. The report came in at 6:41 p.m. on the 16th from an address on the Horse Creek Road.

The BIA Wind River Police Department was notified of a dog being stolen from the Riverview Road Area at 12:01 a.m. on the 17th. The dog was a boxer/pit bull mix, female, red with a white neck patch.

The Coroner’s Office was called out at 11:46 p.m. on the 16th for an unresponsive individual.

Fire calls included a fire alarm at the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander, A fire alarm at 2220 Rose Lane in Riverton and a fire outside of the Fort Washakie Transfer Station. There were 19 controlled burn reports received by the dispatch center.