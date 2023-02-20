Sheriff’s Blotter: GPS sends Motorist into SnowBank

Fremont County Sheriff’s Report from 0700 hours on 2/15/23 to o700 hours on 2/16/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests

Christopher Dunlavy, 35, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and Driving Road Way Laned for Traffic

Mychal J. Goggles, 29, Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant

Antonio T. Duran, 40, Arapahoe, arrested for Criminal Trespass

Newell T. Duran, 34, Riverton, arrested for Criminal Trespass

Jarrod L. Piper, 34, Riverton, arrested for Contempt of Court

February 15

11:37 a.m. Bridger Creek Road – A motorist following his GPS instructions became stuck in the snow on the Badwater Road in Eastern Fremont County. A tow truck was dispatched to the scene.

7:11 p.m. 1575 East Monroe Avenue – a female called to report her vehicle had just been stolen. She had started the vehicle to warm it up and then gone inside. When she came back outside, the vehicle was gone. A report was taken.

10:01 p.m. 1200 block Tan Drive – A caller advised a male was trying to get inside her house. Responding Deputies found an intoxicated male who was transported to the hospital.

11:44 p.m. 2100 West Sunset – SageWest Health Care – Officials reported an assault had taken place at the hospital. The incident is under investigation.

February 16

11:00 a.m. 143 Moonshine Road, Riverton – A 2001 Dodge Truck was reported stolen. A report was taken