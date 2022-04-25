Sheriff’s Blotter from the Weekend: A roaming bison; Mailboxes knocked over; One rescue; One Coroner’s Call

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 4/25/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 92 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 52 times and there were two fire department calls.

Fourteen persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including one Driving While Under the Influence charg, three otherAlcohol-related charges, two felony charges and 24 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 177 inmates that it is responsible for, with 182 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Aeleen H. Cuch, 32, Riverton, arrested on a Probation Violation, arrested at 8:07 a.m. on the 23rd at the Fremont County Detention Center

Shawnell C. Herman, 34, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance at 7:07 p.m. in the 2000 block of North 2nd Street

Jody P. Squire, 67, Riverton, arrested on a Probation Violation at 7:55 p.m. on the 22nd at the Fremont County Detention Center

Patrol Calls:

A resident on Lander Mountain Road called the FCSO to report a bison was on her property and causing issues with her dog. The call came in at 4:03 p.m. on the 22nd

A two-vehicle crash was reported at 8:59 p.m. at Roosevelt and Aspen Streets in Dubois between a Jeep Cherokee and a Chevy 1500 pickup

A hit and run crash was reported at 8:36 a.m. at Morgan Lane and North 2nd Street in Lander where a vehicle mowed down a row of mailboxes, leaving car parts behind.

A simple assault was reported at 1:21 p.m. at the Fremont County Detention Center reported at the request of a FCSO Sgt. on the scene

A woman reported items were stolen from a storage unit on East Monroe at 3:49 p.m. on the 23rd

The BIA Wind River Police Department was called for an abandoned vehicle that was blocking the entrance to the Wild Horse Sanctuary north of Lander.

A motorist called in to report being stuck in the mud on the Fort Stambaugh Loop three quarters of a mile from Atlantic City at 5:33 p.m. on the 23rd. A deputy assisted in getting the vehicle unstuck.

A T-bone crash was reported at the intersection of the Burma Road and Highway 789 Saturday night at 8:51 p.m. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot.

A report was received Sunday morning that the roping steers from the CWC Equine Facility at Gasser and North 8th West were escaping and out on the road.

Three female juveniles reportedly were runaways from the Fremont County Girls Home at 11:05 p.m. on the 24th.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office was called out Monday morning at 6:46 a.m. for a deceased person in the Riverton area.

There were 21 controlled burns reported to the dispatch center over the weekend, one fire call for an electrical hazard in Riverton and for the T-Bone crash at Burma Road on Saturday night.