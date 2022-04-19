Sheriff’s Blotter from Monday: $1,200 theft at Walmart

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 4/19/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 50 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 23 times and there were two fire department calls.

Five persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including one Driving While Under the Influence charge, one felony charge, and eight misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 188 inmates that it is responsible for, with 183 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Jody P. Squire, 67, Riverton, arrested on a Probation Violation at 8:01 p.m. at the FCSO Riverton Division Station on Major Avenue

Patrol Calls:

A Theft of Services report was filed from Hudson at 9:06 a.m. after someone had filled the dumpster behind the Union Bar with trash.

An unknown vehicle crashed through and ran over a fence on Cowboy Lane near Riverton. The report came in at 11:19 a.m.

Deputies received a report of two dead horses in a pasture off of the West Powerline Road west of Pavillion at 12:01 p.m.

Deputies and Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Kinninninick Drive at 12:56 p.m. in Riverton (See house fire post above)

There was a minor crash involving a city vehicle at the scene of the fire on Kinninninick Drive reported at 1:17 p.m.

County Deputies participated in an Agency Assist with the BIA Wind River Police Department for a vehicle chase on a two-track off of Givens Road near Ethete at 4:09 p.m.

Merchandise valued at $1,200 was taken from Walmart in a Shoplifting incident by a female that was reported at 7:14 p.m. Reports are pending.

There were two Coroner Calls on Monday, at 12:56 p.m. at at structure fire in Riverton and 1:19 p.m. where a deceased individual was found.

There were two fire calls on Monday, one for a gas leak or odor investigation at Lander Valley High School and the other for the structure fire in Riverton. There were 16 controlled burns reported during the day.

There was one medical helicopter flight on Monday, to an address in Shoshoni at 12:43 p.m.