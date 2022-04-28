Sheriff’s Blotter for 4/27 & 4/28: Truck Slide-off; Alleged Elder Abuse; Runaways Caught

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 4/28/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 55 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 22 times and there were no fire department calls.

Thirteen persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including two alcohol-related charges, five felony charges and 29 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 177 inmates that it is responsible for, with 172 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Danielle E. Prins, 26, Lander, arrested on a Fremont County Arrest Warrant for Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Theft-taking-aggregate and Conspiracy to Commit Theft-taking at 10:36 a.m. at the 450 North 2nd Street in Lander.

Patrol Calls:

A report was received at 8:21 a.m. that a older Dodge model truck had slid off of the Baldwin Creek Road two miles from Lander.

Fremont County Youth Services requested a deputy to respond for a subject drinking alcohol at 10:52a.m. at an address on Quail Drive in Riverton.

A sex offender who alleged failed to register with the Sheriff’s Office is under investigation. The call was initiated at 1:58 p.m. from the Riverton Justice Center on Major Avenue.

Under Investigation is a report of elder abuse that was reported at 2:38 p.m. from an address on Firethorn Lane in Riverton.

A cold sex offense was reported at 2:41 p.m. The offense is under investigation.

Three juvenile females who were reported as runaways from the Girls Group Home were located at 6:32 p.m. at on East Lincoln avenue in Riverton headed to a fast food restaurant.

—

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 4/27/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 49 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 10 times and there was one fire department call.

Seven persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including one felony charge and 10 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 188 inmates that it is responsible for, with 183 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Amelia A. Reilly, 60, Riverton, arrested for Larceny and on a Failure to Appear warrant from Fremont County at 9:03 p.m. at 1733 North Feeral in Riverton.

Patrol Calls:

A caller at10:10 a.m. from Lyons Valley Road reported there was blood all over her yard but that her animals were all okay. A deputy said evidence suggested a small animal such as a rabbit was attacked by a dog or another predator.

A vehicle versus a pronghorn was reported at 10:17 a.m. at milepost 126 on Highway 26.

A motorcycle was reported stolen at 1:03 p.m. from an address on Arapahoe Drive in Riverton.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office was notified of a deceased individual at 2:51 p.m.

The single fire call was an alarm from the 1000 block of Forest Drive in Riverton. There were 13 controlled burns reported.