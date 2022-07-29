Sheriff’s Blotter: Firearms Stolen; 4-Wheeler crash; Dog Killed by Neighbor’s Dog

(NOTE: There was no report from the Riverton Police Departments this week)

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 7/29/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 35 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 18 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out three times. Nine individuals were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including two Driving While Under the Influence charges, one other alcohol-related charge, two felony charges and 12 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 209 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 206 are being held in Lander and three inmates are being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Kenny T.Caldwell, 33, Wieser, ID, arrested on two (2) Failure to Appear Warrants from Fremont County.

Kevin J. Mendibles, 34, Ethete, arrested for a Contempt of Court Warrant from Fremont County

Mattyhew L. Antelope, 38, Fort Washakie, arrested on a Warrant for Contempt of Court from Fremont County

Ethan A. Hinojosa, 19, a transient, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant from Fremont County

Patrol Calls:

The FCSO received a call at 11:45 a.m. on the 28th reporting a bag of trash was fished out of the Sweetwater River north of Jeffrey City. No contact was made with the reporting party.

Information on an animal problem reported at 6:56 a.m. on the 29th was redacted from the report. A report on the incident is pending.

Fire calls were for a fire alarm in Lander, a smoke investigation on the Shoshone Lake Road, and a vehicle crash on the Boulder Flats Spur.

Tana Nohorse, 34, Arapahoe, arrested on a Bond Violation

A 16-year-old Riverton male was arrested for Burglary, Youthful Offender, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Interference with a Peace Officer and No Valid Drivers License.

On the 28th, the FCSO took 38 calls for service with 12 individuals booked into the Detention Center.

A call was received at 11:18 a.m. on the 27th about a lost wedding ring report in the Dubois Town Limits.

The Nebraska State Patrol contacted the FCSO about a Hit and Run crash that occurred in that state with a local Fremont County resident. A report was taken.

A wrecked 4-wheeler was reported at 9:18 p.m. on North Muddy Road on the Wind River Reservation North of Pavillion. The injured party received medical assistance.

There were two coroner calls, one on the 27th and one on the 28th, for cardiac arrests.

Fire calls were for a vehicle crash on the North Fork Road, a fire alarm in Lander and electric wires down on Gasser Road near Riverton

On the 27th, the FCSO took 50 calls for service with nine persons booked into the Detention Center.

An assault was reported on Limestone Mountain at 8:55 a.m. along the Pass Creek Road on South Pass. Medical assistance was requested.

A burglary was reported at a cabin along the Louis Lake Road that apparently occurred before the July 4th weekend. Missing were firearms identified as a 30.06 rife, a .22 caliber rifle, a 12 gauge shotgun and a .410 shotgun

A report of bad checks received at an address on BeeBee Road was reported at 9:35 a.m.

A fire in the crawl space of a home on Sylvan Way at Dubois was reported at 10:53 p.m. on the 26th. It was reported as an electrical fire that kept reigniting.

A Glock pistol was reported missing from a residence on West Mountain View Drive in Riverton at 1:03 p.m.

A larceny was reported at 5:03 p.m. on South Main Street in Hudson. The theft is under investigation

A resident on Arapahoe Drive in Riverton reported a break-in and theft from his vehicle and camper. Taken were some cushions.

There was one coroner call on the 26th.

There were fire calls to the electrical fire in Dubois, a grass fire on the Coal Mine Road outside of Hudson and a fire alarm in Lander.

On the 26th there were 64 calls for service and nine individuals were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center.

Elk Country Homes reported on the 25th at 11:19 a.m. that a renter left and left a house in complete disarray saying it looked and smelled terrible. The FCSO determined it was a civil and not a criminal issue.

A rescue beacon was activated in the mountains above Lander and reported by the U.S. Air Force Rescue Operations Center. It turned out to be an accidental activation of an emergency locater device.

A gas can was reported to be on fire in a yard in the 700 block of the West Pavillion Road with trees adjacent to the fire.

The owner of a small dog said his pet was killed by a neighbor’s PitBullTerrier. The attack was reported at 7:36 p.m. from an address on South New York Avenue in Hudson

Fire calls included the aforementioned gas can fire near Pavillion, A structure fire near Fort Washakie, a vehicle crash on highway 287 and a fire outside of the Safeway Store in Lander.