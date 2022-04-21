Sheriff’s Blotter: Detention Center up to 190 Inmates

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 4/20/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 26 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 14 times and there were no fire department calls.

Three persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including one Alcohol-related charge, and six misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 190 inmates that it is responsible for, with 186 in house and four inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Rastacia R. Monroe, 15, Riverton, arrested for Underage Consumption of Alcohol and on a Failure to Appear warrant from Fremont County at 5:31 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Monroe in Riverton.

Patrol Calls:

Deputies were called to the parking lot at the Pavillion Recreation Center where “kids” were spinning cookies in a vehicle and tearing u p the gravel parking lot.

A Sexual Assault reported at 8:38 p.m. in the Riverton area is under investigation.

A 16-year-old boy was reported as a runaway from a home on Indiana Avenue in Hudson at 11:05 p.m.