Sheriff’s Blotter: Amber Alert Kids Found in Riverton Apartment; Water Dispute Continued in Lander

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 6/14/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 60 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 25 times and there were two fire department calls.

Nine persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including one Driving While Under the Influence charge; five other alcohol-related charges, and 13 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 183 inmates that it is responsible for, with 179 in house and four inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Jarett V. David, 28, Riverton, Court Ordered Arrest at 10:22 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander.

Patrol Calls:

The three children who were the subject of an Amber Alert were located Tuesday in Riverton, at an address on Eagle Drive at 10:43 a.m.

A tractor was reported to be on fire in the 300 block of the East Pavillion Road Tuesday at 4:35 p.m.

A Dubois woman who was involved in a minor traffic crash in Jackson waiting until getting home across Togwotee Pass before reporting the incident.

Another complaint about water from Cazier Lane near Lander was received at 6:22 a.m. on Wednesday. The report indicated someone had turned on a head gate and now the reporting party’s property was flooded.

The Riverton Fire District was called out to Red Crow Street near the former Susquehanna Plant on the Wind River Reservation for a trailer fire early Wednesday at 5:49 a.m.