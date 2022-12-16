Sheriff’s Blotter: A few slide-offs reported in snow; Detention Center now with 174 Inmates

Fremont County Sheriff’s report from 12/14/22 through 12/15/22 at 0700 hours

All persons are innocent until convicted in a court of law:

November 15

9:49 a.m. 1160 Major Avenue, Riverton – Warrant Arrest – Robert Bacon, 38, on a Failure to Appear Warrant

12:19 p.m. 215 Tunnel Hill Road and West Powerline, Pavillion – A traffic sign was knocked over.

November14

10:25 a.m. Milepost 93, Hudson, WYO 789 – A vehicle slid off of the highway and into the barrow ditch. No injuries

12:07 p.m. 15 Burma Road – a vehicle ran off the road, damaging itself and a highway sign No Injuries.

As of 12/15, the Fremont County Detention Center has 174 Inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 170 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, and four inmates are being housed out of the facility.