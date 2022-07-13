Sheriff: Two Successful Rescues; Political Signs Stolen; Elder Abuse Investigation; Two Valley Road Blocked when tree fell

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 48 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 7/13/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 104 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 27 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out five times. Eleven persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on charges that included one Driving While Under the Influence call, one other alcohol-related charge, two felony charges and 13 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center current has 181 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 179 are being held in Lander and two inmates are outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

There were no county arrests in this time period.

Patrol Calls:

The theft of some old antlers from a yard in the 300 block of Ramshorn Drive in Riverton was reported at 10:52 a.m. There are no suspects.

A truck in the 100 block of Elder Lane at Garden’s North was broken into overnight. The break-in was reported at 11:05 a.m. A report is pending.

A female climber was rescued west of Crowheart when she reported to the International Emergency Response Center that she was not injured but could not get down off of the cliff. A successful rescue was completed. The report came in at 1:37 .m.

A resident in Dubois reported the back window of her vehicle was broken out while she was at the Dubois Post Office at 2:17 p.m. A report is pending.

Political signs promoting Congresswoman Liz Cheney were reported stolen out of a yard on North Fork Road outside of Lander at 4:10 p.m. One sign was taken on Monday and a replacement sign was taken on Tuesday.

A K9 Drug Search Dog performed a search on Holly Road at 8:27 p.m. There were no arrests and a report is pending.

A resident on Burma Road near the intersection with Highway 26 reported a dog got into their chicken coop and killed all the chickens. The dog took off. A report was taken.

A Lander-area resident reported an ongoing water dispute with neighbors on Meadowlark Lane. Deputies determined the problem to be a civil matter, no law enforcement action was taken.

A suspicious circumstance of someone possibly entering a vehicle on Alaska Road was reported at 10:50 p.m. A report was taken.

On Monday at 8:56 a.m. the owner of some equipment found a note on a broken windshield that the damage was caused by a baseball. A report was tkan.

Just before 9 a.m. on the 11th, a report of Elder Abuse was called in around the Riverton area. A report is pending.

A lost shooting bag was reported at 9:15 a.m. somewhere along the Coal Mine Road and the Government Draw area near Hudson.

A cottonwood tree fell over the Two Valley Road and was reported at 12:19 p.m. Electric Wires were also reported to be down. Fremont County Transporetation Department and the closest Fremont County Fire Battalions were notified. The road was blocked until the tree trunk could be removed.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday at 2:24 p.m. that deputies, long with Search and Rescue Volunteers responded to the Lower Wind River Campground in the Wind River Canyon early Monday afternoon to resucue a father and his four year old boy. A sheriff’s report said the two had been in an inflatable raft that was punctured and that quickly sunk. The two were able to get to the west shore of the river in an area inaccessible by vehicle or foot. A rescue team reached the pair and were able to ferry them back across the river without incident. Both the father and son were wearing life jackets and were not injured.

A sex offense was reported at 2:53 p.m. in the Riverton area, but investigating deputies reported the report was unfounded and a full report was pending.

A suspicious circumstance reported at 7:37 p.m. on Monday is under investigation, but all other information was redacted from the report.

An unknown vehicle struck another vehicle and broke out the taillight at the Sawmill Campground in Sinks Canyon State Park. The report was made at 7:52 p.m. A report was taken. There are no suspects.