Sheriff: Thursday’s Inmate Count at Detention Center at 143

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Report from 10/26/22 to 0700 hours on 10/27/22

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Gustave E. Yellowhair, 36, Ethete, on an arrest warrant issued by Albany County, Wyoming. The man was found laying in a barrow ditch in the 1500 block of North Second Street.

Laterra Duran was served three Fremont County Arrest Warrants at the Detention Center in Lander.

Patrol Calls:

A drug dog searched the Wind River School at Pavillion on Wednesday.

A resident on Shadow Brook Lane near Lander reported their property was invaded by 6 – 8 head of cattle.

A male juvenile was declared a runaway from the Fremont County Boys Group Home in Riverton after failing to attend classes at school.

All Guard Storage asked for a civil standby at their business when they found a lock on a rental unit that had not been rented. A deputy stood by when the lock was cut off.

An online fraud was reported at 4:52 p.m. from a Riverton resident.

A theft was reported at the Riverton Walmart at 6:34 P.M.

There were 14 calls for an ambulance received on Wednesday.

The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 143 inmates it is responsible for. Of those, 140 are being held in the detention center and three inmates are being housed outside of the facility.

FCSO Reports from 10/25/22 to 0700 hours on 10/26/22

There were no arrests reported

Patrol Calls:

Dubois Deputies were called to milepost 28 on Togwotee Pass for a semi-truck and trailer that did not have chains and was slipping and blocking both lanes of traffic. The driver refused having a tow company come and help.

A resident on Clear View Drive near Riverton reported someone had stolen a power washer from outside his residence.

A resident on Elder Lane in Gardens North near Riverton reported a Play Station Console was stolen

The owner of a large dog allegedly chasing kids on Doane Lane near Lander was contacted and the owner advised the situation would be handled.

An 86-year-old Riverton Man was found deceased in his home. No suspicious circumstances were noted. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

There were 21 calls for an ambulance on Tuesday, including one Guardian Flight dispatched to Dubois.

FCSO Reports from 10/21/22 to 0700 hours on 10/24/22

Stephanie M. Armstrong, 41, Arapahoe, arrested on two (2) Failure to Appear Warrants

Kelsie K. Brown, 29, St. Stephens, arrested for Reckless Driving, Driving While Under Suspension, Duty to Stop Property Damage, Duty to Render Air, Driving Roadways Laned for Traffic and on an arrest warrant for Failure to Appear.

Anthony J. Neil, 34, Dubois, arrested for Domestic Battery and Pedestrian Under the Influence

Tyler R. Polk, 18, Riverton, arrested for Underage Consumption, Property Destruction, False Identification, Reckless Driving

Patrol Calls:

At 7:13 a.m. on the 21st the Wyoming Highway Patrol dealt with a vehicle that passed a stopped school bus at milepost 126 in the Eastbound lane near Riverton.

Two individuals were transported by private vehicle to the SageWest Riverton Hospital on the evening of the 21st after crashing their vehicle into a horse on Burma Road. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

A stalking incident in the Pavillion area was reported at 8:44 a.m. at an address on Highway 133. The incident is under investigation.

A two-vehicle head-on crash was reported at 3:17 p.m. at the Fremont-Teton county line on US 26 on Togwotee Pass. No other details were available.

A Dubois resident reported several firearms taken from his residence by his wife on the 22nd at 11:30 a.m. Deputies determined it was a civil and not a criminal matter.

A 72-year-old Riverton man was found deceased in his home after a welfare check was performed. There was no evidence of foul play. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol was called to milepost 37 near Dubois for a vehicle that had struck two large animals. The caller requested an ambulance.

An incident in which an individual allegedly pointed a firearm at another is under investigation. The incident was reported at 4:24 p.m. on the 23rd at an address at Lough Drive and East Monroe in Riverton.

FCSO reports 10-20-22 through 0700 hours on 10/21/22

Kaelube K. Carpenter, 24, Lander, arrested on two (2) Failure to Appear Warrants

Lasterlin L. Hanway, 18, Riverton, arrested on a Bond Violation at 8:14 a.m. at the Riverton Justice Center

Patrol Calls:

A chainsaw in a hard plastic case was reported stolen from an address on US 26/287 near Dubois. The report was made at 7:30 a.m.

A sexual assaulted reported in the Riverton area came in at 12:20 p.m. The incident is under investigation.

A resident near Lost Cabin on the Nowood Road complained that someone had set up camp in front of their cabin. The call was received at 1:23 p.m.

A motorist whose vehicle became stranded on BLM property about a mile outside of Kinnear was found walking toward Riverton on Riverview Road. The subject was given a ride at 2:25 a.m.