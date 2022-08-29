Sheriff: Three Arrests; Identity Theft; Thefts from vehicles; Fire Destroyed Unoccupied Trailer

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Friday, August 26th, the Fremont County Emergency Disptach Center has taken 40 calls for service. During that same period, the county’s ambulances were dispatched 14 times and the county’s fire departments were dispatched once. Eleven persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including two other alcohol-related charges, two felony charges and 13 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 185 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 182 are being held in Lander and three inmates are being housed out of the county.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Charles C. Lambert, 32, Arapahoe, arrested on a Bond Revocation Warrant from Fremont County on the 25th

Gregory W. Shakespeare, 41, Lander, arrested on a Contempt of Court Warrant from Fremont County on the 25th at 11:42 a.m. at the FCSO

Keina R. Duran, 36, Arapahoe, arrested for Criminal Trespass on the 24th at 5:52 p.m. at an address on Pleasant Drive in Riverton.

Patrol Calls:

An Identity Theft was reported t 10:41 a.m. on the 24th from an address in Lander.

The theft of vehicle parts was reported at 3:07 p.m. at an address on Holly Road in Riverton. License plates (10-P37663) were stolen along with tires.

A theft of items from a truck including power tools and a television set was reported at 3:43 p.m. from an address on Snowberry Lane.

An alleged weapon offense on Timberline Trail in Lander was reported at 5:41 p.m. after a neighbor was reported to have shot a firearm into the reporting party’s back yard. The incident is under investigation.

A vehicle crashed through a fence at 6:27 a.m. on the 25th at an address along Escarpment Road near Lander.

The county coroner’s office responded to three calls on the 24th for deceased individuals.

Deputies were called out at 7:50 a.m. to the 7800 block of Highway 789 near Lander on the 23rd for a pig running down the highway.

A stolen 2000 model Polaris Sportsman 400 taken from an address on Webbwood Road was reported on the 23rd at 8:33 a.m. was recovered. The theft is under investigation.

An unoccupied mobile home at 58 Johnstown Spur Road on the Wind River Reservation burned down on the 23rd. The alarm was turned in at 10:11 a.m.

A purse was stolen from a vehicle parked on Delfelder Road near Riverton. The theft was reported at 10:43 a.m.

A stolen vehicle was recovered at Major and Gasser Roads on the 23rd at 2:46 p.m.

A woman claimed she was assaulted on the 23rd at 4:01 p.m. by her children’s father. The assault is under investigation.

A 19-year-old male who was reported to be in trouble while swimming near the West Shore of Boysen Reservoir was able to swim to shore safely.

A female with minor injuries was taken for medical care in Lander on North 1st Street at 12:04 a.m. on the 24th after a local resident heard calls for help. A Sheriff’s report said the woman was possibly pushed out of a moving vehicle. The incident is under investigation