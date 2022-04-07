Sheriff: School Bus Fly-By reported near Kinnear; Wayward Weather Balloon caught in fence

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 4/5/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 41 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 12 times and the county fire departments were sent out four times.

Four persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including one Driving While Under the Influence charge, two felony charges and five misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 164 inmates that it is responsible for, with 161 in house and three inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Dominic L. Arthur, 28, Riverton, arrested on a Bond Revocation

Audrey Rosche, 33, Riverton, Arrested on a Bond Violation

Patrol Calls:

A deer vs vehicle crash was reported at 8:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Rendesvous Road

Firefighters were called to the 6600 block of Riverview Road for a grass fire near a propane tank and a structure at 10:36 a.m.

Wind River High School reported a school bus fly-by by a vehicle that passed a school bus stopped with its light flashing at 12:01 p.m. in the 11000 block of Highway 26 near Kinnear

A gray Dodge truck crashed into a fence at 13 Wilson Road near Riverton. There were no injuries.

A large weather balloon flew into a fence in the 7800 block of Riverview Road in the very strong winds. Instead of going up, it went out.

A male subject huffing a canister of air duster in a truck on Wilson Road was transported to the hospital.